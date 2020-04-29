One dead after shooting in Fayetteville

Police are investigating a shooting in Fayetteville that left one person dead.

Police are investigating the shooting at School Avenue and 22nd Street.

Murphy says officers responded just before 3 p.m. Wednesday (April 29) and found one man dead. The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Police have one man in custody at this time and say they are not looking for any other suspects. The man's identity has not been released.

The weapon was not on the man when he was detained. Murphy says the cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Murphy says both men are in their earlier 30s, late 20s.