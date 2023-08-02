One dead after motorcycle crash in Fort Smith

North Albert Pike will be closed until further notice from Virginia to High Streets as accident reconstruction proceeds.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Police is currently on the scene near the intersection of North Albert Pike Ave. and High Street.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and police say the motorcyclist has died.

North Albert Pike will be closed until further notice from Virginia to High Streets as accident reconstruction proceeds.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

No further details have been released at this time.

