One dead after crash in LeFlore County

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Anthony Brunson of Talihina.

LEFLORE, Okla. — One person is dead after a crash that took place in LeFlore County on Sunday, April 16, at around 1:16 a.m.

It was a single-vehicle crash with three people inside, according to police.

The crash report says a 2015 Ford Fusion was being driven by Nicholas Kurtz, 20, from Seminole with passengers Veronica Brunson, 27, and Anthony Brunson, 20, both of Talihina.

Nicholas and Veronica were not injured but Anthony was pronounced dead after being transported to Choctaw Nation Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

