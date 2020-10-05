One dead after crash in LeFlore County

A fatal crash occurred Sunday (May 10) on State Highway 259 just North of Big Cedar in LeFlore County.

One person is dead after a crash Sunday (May 10) on State Highway 259 just North of Big Cedar in LeFlore County.

Latitia Vance, 42, from Mesquite, Texas was driving a 2020 Mazda 6 when her vehicle left the road striking a culvert.

Vance was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out of the vehicle.

The vehicle rolled an unknown amount of times before coming to a stop.

Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision and condition of the driver before the crash is currently under investigation.

According to the report, weather conditions were clear and dry.