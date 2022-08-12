Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle crash where one vehicle rear-ended another in the area of North 27th and North Sixth streets.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured.

Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.

FSPD reports that one vehicle was rear-ended by another. The driver of the rear vehicle was pronounced dead while the driver of the struck vehicle was uninjured.

Police were able to identify the victim but their name is not being released as officers attempt to notify next-of-kin.

No other information has been released.

