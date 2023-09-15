One arrested in connection to Fayetteville shooting

The arrested suspect is identified as 22-year-old Elias Hernandez.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15 in connection to a shooting that took place earlier in the month, according to a release by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officials say the shooting that injured an 18-year-old male took place in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Shiloh Drive on Sept. 7. The shooting happened "while two vehicles were traveling eastbound on MLK," but the suspect fled before police arrived according to FPD.

The male was transported to a medical facility after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, the release states. The investigation led to to warrant to arrest Hernandez where he is being charged with terrorist act, first-degree battery and three counts of aggravated assault.

