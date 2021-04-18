Olympic hopefuls travel to NWA to compete in cross country mountain biking competition

Some of the best cross-country mountain bikers in the world have traveled to Fayetteville on a stop to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Oz Trail U.S Pro Cup is hosting its final round of races Sunday (April 18) at Centennial Park after a two weekend-long competition. The first rounds were held April 9-11 at Centennial Park. After fighting through rain, mud, and rough terrain the final race is happening tomorrow.

Experience Fayetteville partnered with the city, and OZ Trails to host the Pro Cup competition in Northwest Arkansas. The bikers will be able to earn points if they win or come in the top 15 in their race. The ones with the most points will be selected to represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics. Hazel Hernandez with Experience Fayetteville says the track at Centennial Park was created for these types of competitions.

“We have a state of the art facility. In October, we are hosting the Cross Cycle World Cup, in January of 2022 we are hosting the World Cup world championships,” says Hernandez.

