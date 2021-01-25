American Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Olympic champion Ryan Crouser broke the world indoor shot put record at the American Track League meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Crouser tossed the shot put 22.82 meters on his first attempt to break the mark of 22.66 set by Randy Barnes on Jan. 20, 1989.

The mark still needs to be ratified. The 28-year-old Crouser heaved the shot so far it nearly landed off the area designed for the competition.