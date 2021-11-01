Olivia Walton assumes board leadership role at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Since the Bentonville museum’s opening in November 2011, founder Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton, has held the chairperson role.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced Tuesday (Nov. 16) that Olivia Walton is the new chairperson of the museum’s board of directors.

Since the Bentonville museum’s opening in November 2011, founder Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founders Sam and Helen Walton, has held the chairperson role. According to a news release, which termed the leadership transition as looking to the future, she will move into a board member position.

“I’m delighted to have Olivia step into this leadership role,” Alice Walton, 72, said in a statement. “Over the past several years, I’ve founded new organizations focused on the arts as well as health and well-being, and I’d like to focus more fully on my board chair roles at these entities.

“Olivia and I have worked together closely for the past several years. Not only does she have a lifelong interest in and passion for the arts, but she has also gained significant experience through her leadership of the Momentary as well as serving as a Crystal Bridges board member.

“She’ll be an excellent leader of the museum’s board and will capably guide Crystal Bridges into its next decade.”

Olivia Walton joined the Crystal Bridges board in 2019. In 2020, she guided the opening of the Momentary, the museum’s satellite contemporary arts organization, as co-founder and chair of the Momentary council.