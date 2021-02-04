Old Navy responds to local first grader's letter asking for "real pockets"

A first-grader at Evening Star Elementary wrote a letter to Old Navy and received more than just a letter back!

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A first-grader at Evening Star Elementary wrote a letter to Old Navy and received more than just a letter back!

7-year-old Kamryn Gardner was tired of wearing jeans with fake pockets and decided to write a letter to Old Navy to share her thoughts.

First graders at Evening Star Elementary had practiced writing persuasive letters, and Kamryn used this skill when writing to Old Navy expressing her need for real pockets.

Here's what Kamryn wrote in her letter:

"Dear Old Navy,

I do not like that pockets of the girl's jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making jeans with front pockets that are not fake? Thank you for reading my request.

Sincerely, Kamryn Gardner age 7."

To everyone's surprise, Old Navy not only wrote her back, but they also sent her four pairs of jeans with actual pockets!

"Kamryn,

Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans. The Old Navy Kids Product Team appreciate your information and feedback for us as we develop new products.

Thank you, Julie Wood and the Old Navy Kids Team.

In appreciation, please accept some girl's bottoms for you to enjoy."

Bentonville Schools shared this cute story via Facebook saying, "Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets! Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader's day and ours!"