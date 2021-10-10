Oktoberfest returns to Rogers

Festival goers participated in costume contests, ate brats and pretzels, and sampled beer from 17 breweries in railyard park.

ROGERS, Ark. — After a year off due to COVID, Oktoberfest returned to downtown Rogers yesterday (Oct. 9).

“We’re celebrating fun, family, community, Octoberfest,” said Rick McLeod, Rogers Downtown President.

Those are the themes surrounding this year's Oktoberfest.

After a year off, festival-goers were back and ready to celebrate.

“I think a lot of folks are just ready after all the travails of COVID-19, are ready to get out and just see their friends and see their family and partake in some fun times.”

And for Garrett Collier, a new resident to Rogers, that’s exactly the reason he decided to make an appearance.

“I moved here in 2019, pandemic happened in 2020, so it’s been great being able to actually get out and try all these different places," said Collier.

Festival goers participated in costume and Stein hoisting contests, ate brats and pretzels, and sampled beer from 17 breweries in railyard park as they celebrated the German tradition with a Rogers twist.

“We have several great breweries in downtown Rogers so why not celebrate that again with family, fun, and beer. It all just kinda comes together” said Rick McLeod.

And for the 7th Oktoberfest in Rogers, McLeod with Downtown says he did a little extra research this year to make the festival even better

“A bunch of my friends and I went over to Munich, Germany to see how it was really done and we came back and we tried to apply that same idea and tried to design a festival that would bring that all together, and we think we pulled it off today," said McLeod.

Locals seem to agree and enjoyed this.