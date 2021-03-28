Oklahoma universities say no vaccine mandate for students

Several universities in Oklahoma say that for now, they will not require their students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to campus in the fall.

Rutgers University in New Jersey was one of the first universities in the nation to put in place a vaccination mandate for its students when it made the announcement last week.