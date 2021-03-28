Oklahoma universities say no vaccine mandate for students

OKLAHOMA, USA — Several universities in Oklahoma say that for now, they will not require their students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to campus in the fall.
Rutgers University in New Jersey was one of the first universities in the nation to put in place a vaccination mandate for its students when it made the announcement last week.
But officials at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and the University of Central Oklahoma say they have no current plans for a vaccine mandate for their students, according to KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City.