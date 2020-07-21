x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Oklahoma high court: Governor overstepped with tribal deal

Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Stitt overstepped his authority when reaching a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes. 

In a 7-1 decision on Tuesday, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are “invalid under Oklahoma law."  

The deals would have allowed the two tribes to offer wagering on sporting events and house-banked card and table games. But because those games haven't been approved by the Legislature, any revenue from such games is prohibited.  

The lawsuit challenging the compacts was brought by Republican legislative leaders. 

RELATED: 84 dogs rescued from Sequoyah County puppy mill

RELATED: After Supreme Court ruling, Oklahoma reaches jurisdiction deal with Native American tribes

RELATED: Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19