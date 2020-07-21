Oklahoma high court: Governor overstepped with tribal deal

Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that Gov. Stitt overstepped his authority when reaching a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Supreme Court says Gov. Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two Native American tribes.

In a 7-1 decision on Tuesday, the high court determined the compacts Stitt signed with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribes are “invalid under Oklahoma law."

The deals would have allowed the two tribes to offer wagering on sporting events and house-banked card and table games. But because those games haven't been approved by the Legislature, any revenue from such games is prohibited.