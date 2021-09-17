x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to expedite mask appeal

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to expedite an appeal of a temporary restraining order that limits a state ban on mask mandates in public schools.
Credit: Vasyl - stock.adobe.com
Multiracial pupils of primary school are ready to study after Covid-19 quarantine and lockdown. Children in class room with teacher wearing face masks and using antiseptic for coronavirus prevention.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to expedite an appeal of a temporary restraining order that limits a state ban on mask mandates in public schools.

The court in an order dated Wednesday gave Attorney General John O'Connor 20 days to file legal briefs in support of the appeal and opponents 20 days to respond.

O'Connor is appealing a district judge's injunction against the mask mandate ban which leaves in place the option to opt-out of masking requirements for personal reasons. 

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke called the appeal “disappointing.”

Related Articles