Oklahoma Supreme Court agrees to expedite mask appeal

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to expedite an appeal of a temporary restraining order that limits a state ban on mask mandates in public schools.

The court in an order dated Wednesday gave Attorney General John O'Connor 20 days to file legal briefs in support of the appeal and opponents 20 days to respond.

O'Connor is appealing a district judge's injunction against the mask mandate ban which leaves in place the option to opt-out of masking requirements for personal reasons.