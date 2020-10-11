x
Oklahoma state senator charged with manslaughter in crash

The charge against Democratic Sen. Alison Ikley-Freeman was filed Monday in Lincoln County.

CHANDLER, Okla. — An Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after authorities say she was speeding and driving recklessly when her vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into a man's disabled vehicle, killing him. 

The charge against Democratic Sen. Alison Ikley-Freeman was filed Monday in Lincoln County. 

According to a state trooper who investigated the May accident, Ikley-Freeman was traveling above the speed limit in rainy conditions. 

Enrique Lopez died at the scene. 

Ikley-Freeman lost her reelection bid last week. 

