Okla. man faces trial in slaying of 6, including 5 kids; paper challenges judge's decision to close hearing

MUSKOGEE, Okla — A Muskogee man accused of killing six people, including five children, has been ordered to face trial on murder charges after a judge heard testimony from the mother of the five children who were fatally shot in February.

An Oklahoma newspaper challenged a judge's decision to ban reporters from a hearing in the case. An attorney for the Muskogee Phoenix filed a motion to intervene in the case on Tuesday (Aug. 10).

A reporter for the paper and two other members of the media were barred from attending a preliminary hearing in the case on Monday (Aug. 9).

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon of Muskogee is charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

Attempts to reach District Judge Bret Smith on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but he told a reporter for the Tulsa World he closed the hearing because of a deprived-child matter he was hearing in the case.

The Tulsa World reports District Judge Bret Smith also reiterated Wednesday (Aug. 11) his decision to ban journalists and other spectators from listening to evidence in the case, but did sign an order releasing portions of police body camera footage to the public.