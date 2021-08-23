Oklahoma man drowns in Lake Eufaula

49-year-old Robert Leland Starr Jr.'s body was recovered in about two feet of water on Lake Eufaula.

EUFAULA, Okla. — An Oklahoma man drowned on Lake Eufaula over the weekend.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), 49-year-old Robert Leland Starr Jr.'s body was spotted by a boater in the water of Lake Eufaula around 10:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 22).

An OHP accident report states that Starr Jr.'s body was recovered by the Marine Enforcement Division in about two feet of water 195 yards west of the North end of E Street in Eufaula.

The report says Starr Jr. was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered.