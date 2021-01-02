x
Oklahoma governor delivers third State of the State speech

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has delivered his third State of the State speech to lawmakers as the 2021 legislative session kicks off. 

Stitt delivered his speech Monday to a joint session in the House chamber and released his proposed executive budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Stitt is hoping to reset his relationship with Republican leaders in the House and Senate after a rift last year when budget negotiations broke down. 

Stitt says he's been meeting during the interim with House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and that he's optimistic about the upcoming session.

