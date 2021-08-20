Oklahoma governor criticizes school, Biden over masking

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is criticizing both a northeast Oklahoma school district that adopted a mask mandate and President Joe Biden over comments that the state's school mask mandate ban may violate a coronavirus aid package for schools.

Stitt's criticism of Biden comes after U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in letters to Stitt and state school Superintendent Joy Hofmeister that the school mask ban may violate the American Rescue Plan that provided $123 billion to the nation’s schools to help them return to the classroom.