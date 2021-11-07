Oklahoma governor criticizes firing of maskless teachers

Governor Kevin Stitt says the Oklahoma City school district violated state law by firing six teachers who refused to wear masks.

In a social media post, Stitt called the firings preposterous and a violation of a state law banning school mask mandates.

School Superintendent Sean McDaniel has said the mandate it doesn't violate the law because he, not the school board, issued it.

Five of the fired teachers are suing the district and say they will add wrongful termination to the lawsuit.