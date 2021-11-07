x
Local News

Oklahoma governor criticizes firing of maskless teachers

Governor Kevin Stitt says the Oklahoma City school district violated state law by firing six teachers who refused to wear masks.
Credit: AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt puts his face mask back on after speaking during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt and hospital officials in Oklahoma City joined in a news conference to, as Stitt said, plead with residents to voluntarily socially distance, wash hands and wear masks, but he again said he would not issue a statewide mask mandate. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the Oklahoma City school district violated state law by firing six teachers who refused to wear masks.

 In a social media post, Stitt called the firings preposterous and a violation of a state law banning school mask mandates. 

School Superintendent Sean McDaniel has said the mandate it doesn't violate the law because he, not the school board, issued it. 

Five of the fired teachers are suing the district and say they will add wrongful termination to the lawsuit. 

The district declined comment to The Oklahoman on Stitt's remarks.

