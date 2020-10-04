Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections searches for walkaway from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center

This is the second time this week inmates have walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

MCALESTER, Oklahoma — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is searching for an inmate who walked away Thursday morning, (Apr. 9) from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center (JBCC).

Jeremiah Hobbs walked away today from JBCC in McAlester, Oklahoma.

This is the second time an inmate has walked away from the JBCC this week, so we have enhanced our security.

Jeremiah V. Hobbs, 40 serving an eight-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary.

Security staff at the men’s minimum-security prison discovered him missing around 5 a.m.

Hobbs is described as a white male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, and approximately 189 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Hobbs’ location should call 911 or ODOC’s 24-hour escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.

They can also email information to doc.ok.gov.