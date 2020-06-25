x
Oklahoma cannabis operator pays seven figures for ‘Zweig’ building in Fayetteville

A seven-figure sale of an office building on North College Avenue in Fayetteville closed recently, and the new tenant is, apparently, an OK. cannabis operator
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A seven-figure sale of a Class A office building on North College Avenue in Fayetteville closed recently, and the new tenant is, apparently, an Oklahoma cannabis operator.

Fayetteville entrepreneur Mark Zweig sold the single-story building at 1200 N. College Ave., according to county property records. Zweig owned the building through eponymous development and construction firm Mark Zweig Inc. The company leases the 6,859-square-foot building to Zweig Group, a media, publishing and consulting company for the architecture and engineering industries. Zweig sold his interests in that business — which started as Mark Zweig & Associates in Boston in 1988 — in late 2018.

Zweig paid $350,000 for the dilapidated building in 2013, then spent a couple of years renovating the property into a modern office building. Oklahoma businessman Bill Thurman, through a limited liability company, is the property’s new owner. He paid $1.59 million for the building ($232.54 per square foot), according to county records. Little Rock-based Central Bank, which has a branch in Bentonville, provided financing.

