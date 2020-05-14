Authorities investigating a homicide in Stilwell

Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in Stilwell.

STILWELL, Okla. — The Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with a homicide that occurred Wednesday (May 13) in Stillwell, Oklahoma.

Brandon Stane was found dead from a gunshot wound at his home in Stilwell.

35-year-old Tyler Presley was identified as the suspect in Brandon’s death after agents conducted interviews and collected evidence.

Presley fled the scene before first responders arrived.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Presley, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for him.