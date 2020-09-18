x
OK Foods says Arkansas Department of Health error results in loss of exports to China

An error in where COVID-19 cases are located by the Arkansas Department of Health resulted in Fort Smith-based OK Foods losing its export business with China.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An error in where COVID-19 cases are located by the Arkansas Department of Health resulted in Fort Smith-based OK Foods losing its export business with China, the company has alleged.

Chinese officials suspended chicken imports from OK Foods beginning Sept. 13, with the move made based on ADH reports of 234 workers in a Fort Smith plant testing positive for COVID-19 in late August. The USA Poultry & Egg Council said the ban is part of China’s program to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by freezing imports from foreign countries. Council President Jim Sumner said the ban was unjustified as the virus cannot be transmitted to humans through poultry meat.

However, OK Foods said there were only 60 active cases among the 774 employees in the Fort Smith processing plant. The company also said they contacted Gov. Asa Hutchinson and ADH officials about the error, and have been told state officials will work to correct the numbers and help the company regain its export business to China.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

