Local News

OHP dive team investigate possible drowning in LeFlore County

Divers are searching a pond north of Cameron, Oklahoma after an accident involving a father and daughter.

CAMERON, Okla. — Divers are searching a pond in LeFlore County for possible drowning victims. 

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man and his daughter pulled up to a private pond north of Cameron late Wednesday (March 3) afternoon. 

Officials say the father got out of the vehicle, and it slipped into gear and ran into the water.

The father then dove in to save his daughter who was still in the vehicle, and neither resurfaced. 

Divers with the OHP Lake Patrol are now searching the pond, but have found nothing yet.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

