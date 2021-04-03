OHP dive team finds bodies of drowning victims in LeFlore County

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, one of the victims was found in the vehicle, the other was found near it.

CAMERON, Okla. — Divers have found the bodies of two drowning victims in a pond in LeFlore County.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, one of the victims was found in the vehicle, the other was found near it.

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man and his daughter pulled up to a private pond north of Cameron late Wednesday (March 3) afternoon.

Officials say the father got out of the vehicle, and it slipped into gear and ran into the water.

The father then dove in to save his daughter who was still in the vehicle, and neither resurfaced.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.