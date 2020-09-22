Ohio bill to permanently allow to-go cocktails heads to Senate for vote

OHIO, USA — A bill that would allow cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars permanently in Ohio has passed through the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee today and is heading to the Senate for a vote.
The bill was introduced by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) earlier this month highlighting the need to support hospitality business amid the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
"Restaurants and bars have been devastated by COVID-19, and cocktails to-go have been an important lifeline," said DISCUS Vice President of State Government Relations David Wojnar in a press release. "While out-door dining and other relief measures have been helpful in combating the negative impacts, uncertainty continues to burden businesses especially as we enter into the colder months. By making cocktails to-go permanent, Ohio's restaurants and bars can plan for the future and better position themselves for recovery."
To date, over 30 states are permitting restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa became the first state to permanently allow the measure at the end of June earlier this summer.
Should the Senate pass the vote, Ohio would become the second state to adopt the policy. Other states considering similar legislation include Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia.