OG&E: Power restored to 74% of customers impacted by River Valley storms

Over 30,000 customers lost electricity due to downed power lines and snapped tree limbs.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — (Editor's Note: The video attached is from Tuesday, May 4)

OG&E says it has restored power to 74% of its customers who lost power to the severe storms and tornados that swept through the River Valley Monday (May 3) night.

Over 30,000 customers lost electricity due to downed power lines and snapped tree limbs.

OG&E says more restoration personnel has arrived and that there are currently 900 crew members working to restore power.

The company says that Alma, Arkoma, Bokoshe, Moffat, and Muldrow customers should have their electricity back on tonight. By Thursday (May 6), Barling, Fort Smith, Mountainburg, Van Buren and Winslow will have their power restored.

OG&E recommends that customers check to make sure their homes can take power and to follow these safety tips: