OG&E crews work to restore power to over 15K customers

Nearly 16,000 customers remain without power in the River Valley.

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — The high winds and severe storms that hit the River Valley Monday (May 3) night caused over 20,000 OGE customers to be without power. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 16,000 customers are still without electricity. 

Crews have been working to restore power to customers as they continue to assess the damage. 

OG&E says it's mobilizing additional personnel to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. 

Restoration estimates are not available at this time. Customers can report an outage by signing into their oge.com account or calling 800-522-6870

OG&E recommends that customers check to make sure their homes can take power and to follow these safety tips:

  • Do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, etc. on OGE social media channels.
  • Please do not approach crews and utility vehicles in your neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize safety and will only delay the restoration process.
  • Safety precautions should be followed when using a portable generator.

