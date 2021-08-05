OG&E and United Way of Fort Smith partner up to provide free school supplies to local teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two Teacher Pop-Up Stores will be set up in Fort Smith for local teachers to receive free school supplies. This is thanks to a partnership between OG&E and United Way of Fort Smith.
The supplies will include copy paper, pencil sharpeners, binders, pens, markers, notebooks, hand sanitizer, and much more.
"We are excited for the opportunity to give back to local teachers and strengthen our partnership with OG&E and the communities we serve in Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma”, said Shea Foldvary, Resource Development Director of United Way of Fort Smith Area.
The events will be held on August 5th and 6th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first one will be held at Ramsey Middle School Tornado Shelter located at 3201 Jenny Lind Rd., and the second at the Donald W. Reynolds Center located at 501 S. Broadway Poteau, OK.