OG&E and United Way of Fort Smith partner up to provide free school supplies to local teachers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two Teacher Pop-Up Stores will be set up in Fort Smith for local teachers to receive free school supplies. This is thanks to a partnership between OG&E and United Way of Fort Smith.

The supplies will include copy paper, pencil sharpeners, binders, pens, markers, notebooks, hand sanitizer, and much more.

"We are excited for the opportunity to give back to local teachers and strengthen our partnership with OG&E and the communities we serve in Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma”, said Shea Foldvary, Resource Development Director of United Way of Fort Smith Area.