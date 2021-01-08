Officials still unsure what caused I-40 bridge fracture

It’s a mystery that Arkansas and Tennessee officials still don’t have answers to even after repair work on the bridge was completed.

Why did a primary support beam on the Interstate 40 bridge that connects West Memphis to Memphis fracture and lead to a near collapse of the busiest freight bridge in the United States? It’s a mystery that officials in Arkansas and Tennessee still don’t have answers to even after repair work on the bridge was completed and east and westbound lanes reopened this week.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker tells Talk Business & Politics the damaged beam that led to the emergency and immediate closure of the bridge on May 11 has been sent off for forensic analysis. Parker said officials are not sure when analysis will be completed.

Sensors are being used to monitor the bridge in the wake of the repairs.