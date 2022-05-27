Officials remind of safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Recent rain could affect Memorial Day plans due to water levels.

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials are reminding travelers to keep safety in mind this summer.

Public Information Officer Cassie Branstetter of the Buffalo National River says Memorial Day weekend makes the river a popular spot for families and recreation. She warns visitors to keep safety in mind.

“Safety of our visitors is our number one concern,” said Branstetter. “we want everyone to leave this Memorial Day weekend with really happy memories of their time at buffalo national river and not tragic ones.”

Ahead of the holiday weekend, she warned of high river levels due to the rain from the weekend.

“The water can be murky. There could be hidden obstacles that you can’t see when the water is that high and that unclear,” said Branstetter. “That can make the terrain difficult for those who aren’t experienced in that recreational sport.”

She recommends using a life jacket to keep safe while in the water. For those keeping out of the water, she recommended hiking for visitors.

If you procrastinated, Branstetter said odds are you won't find space at any of the buffalo's campsites. Rangers suggest looking for nearby lodging or enjoying a day trip.

