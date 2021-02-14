x
Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas brace, warn of winter storm

Officials in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas are bracing for a winter storm that forecasters say will bring heavy snow and ice to the region.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday warned that all of Texas faces an unprecedented winter storm and said he's asking for a federal disaster declaration ahead of the storm. 

Abbott has already issued a state disaster declaration and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm. Abbott, Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have each activated their states' National Guard. 

The Arkansas Legislature is in recess until at least Wednesday because of the approaching storm.

