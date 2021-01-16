Officials add signs to deadly curve in Kibler

There are now two new signs posted on the intersection near N. Cedar Avenue off of Highway 162 in Kibler.

KIBLER, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is working to bring more awareness to a dangerous curve in Kibler that has led to multiple fatalities.

There are now two new signs posted at the intersection near N. Cedar Avenue off of Highway 162. The largest sign sits in front of the curve where the most accidents have happened.

This comes a month after one vehicle drove off the curve and crashed into a line of boulders posted outside a home near the intersection. One woman was killed, and the other was critically injured in the accident.

Kibler Police Chief Roger Green says he’s glad ARDOT is taking action, and hopes these new signs will prevent any deadly accidents from happening in the future.

"Three people I've known have lost their lives against these rocks out of four, it's a miracle that young lady survived,” Chief Green said.

ARDOT says it plans to install more signs as they become available and adjust the existing signs as needed.