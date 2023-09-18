Bikes, Blues & BBQ sets up camp ahead of days-long festivities

This is the second year The Farm Campground in Eureka Springs has been the official campground for the festival.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — From Wednesday to Saturday, Rogers and Eureka Springs will be full of bikes, blues, and BBQ.

“It’s the second largest bike rally in America behind Sturgis. We're happy and thrilled to be a part of it,” said Greg Mackenzie, property manager at The Farm Campground in Eureka Springs.

Mackenzie says the best part of Bikes, Blues, and BBQ is the people.

“The farm is so quiet during the regular season. We're just a regular campground, and it's very quiet and peaceful. But man, when the events roll in, there's an inescapable energy. It's great to be a part of it,” Mackenzie said.

As the clock ticks toward opening day, crews at The Farm are hard at work prepping for the big weekend.

“We're going to have people coming in on Tuesday night so that they can get ready and hit the rally full force on Wednesday morning,” Mackenzie said.

Some of the festivities at the farm include vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and live music.

“We have two bands coming on. We have Danny Spain, who is part of the Danny Spain Gang, and then we also have Country Jesus, who's one of our Farm favorites,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie says while the event is geared towards bikers, everyone is welcome.

“It’s a beautiful place to come visit whether you're riding a bike or not. The roads are half the fun – they scare some people, but we have bikers coming from all over the country to cruise the Ozark mountains.”

The events in Rogers and Eureka Springs start Wednesday and go through Saturday night.

