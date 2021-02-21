x
Officer shot at restaurant in Arkansas flown to hospital

A police officer in Arkansas who confronted a suspect on Saturday has been shot and airlifted to a hospital.

The city of Lonoke says on Facebook that one of its officers was shot at a fast-food restaurant. The statement says he is stable and alert. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately released.

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge offered thoughts and prayers for the officer in statements on Twitter. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced. Arkansas State Police is the lead agency on the investigation.

