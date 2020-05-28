x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Officer-involved shooting reported in Springdale

According to Springdale Police, and officer-involved shooting took place in Springdale on Thursday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday (May 28) in Springdale. 

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, the shooting happened on Laura Street just south of E Huntsville Avenue. 

Taylor says no one is dead that he knows of, but a woman has been shot. He says a call came in about a female with a shotgun and that's all he knows right now. 

Police have taped off the area and there are several officers just arrived on the scene to investigate.

Officer-involved shooting in Springdale

1 / 3
KFSM

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released yet. 

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: Westwood Gardens calling on NWA residents to find a thief

RELATED: Springdale man dies from COVID-19, seventh death reported in Washington County