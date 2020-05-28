Officer-involved shooting reported in Springdale

According to Springdale Police, and officer-involved shooting took place in Springdale on Thursday.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An officer-involved shooting occurred Thursday (May 28) in Springdale.

According to Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department, the shooting happened on Laura Street just south of E Huntsville Avenue.

Taylor says no one is dead that he knows of, but a woman has been shot. He says a call came in about a female with a shotgun and that's all he knows right now.

Police have taped off the area and there are several officers just arrived on the scene to investigate.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released yet.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.