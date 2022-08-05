One dead after officer-involved shooting in Springdale

Police responded to Motas Auto Service for a male breaking the windows of a car.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department responded to Motas Auto Service located at 3200 S. Thompson Ste. #5 on Sunday, May 8 for a male breaking the windows of a car with a large rock.

Police say this happened around 12:25 p.m. When officers arrived a physical altercation took place and at some point during the altercation, officers fired shots at the male.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The male was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries according to police.

The two officers that were on the scene during the time of the shooting were also taken to a local hospital to be treated. The use of deadly force by the officers is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave and the names will be released at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released.

