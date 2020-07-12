x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Officer Carr killed one year ago today, memorial set up in front of Fayetteville Police Dept.

A memorial has been set up in front of the police department so the public can pay their respects to Officer Carr, who was murdered on Dec. 7, 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It has been one year since Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and murdered.

He was gunned down while sitting in his police cruiser outside the FPD on Dec. 7, 2019, while waiting to go on his nightly patrol on Dickson St.

The shooter was shot and killed by the police after the attack.

Fayetteville Police have put a memorial up in the front of FPD for the public to pay their respects on the anniversary of his death.

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

FPD writes, "Dec.7 at the Fayetteville Police Department will never be the same. It has been one year since Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and murdered. Today we honor his memory. We will never forget Stephen Paul Carr."

FPD asks the public to please continue to pray for healing for Carr's family and friends and the FPD and said, "Thank you all for your love and support on this difficult day."

WATCH: Honoring the memory of Officer Stephen Carr

Carr was hired back in 2017, and he worked to patrol Fayetteville's entertainment district.

Credit: Fayetteville Police Department

    

Related Articles