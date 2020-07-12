Officer Carr killed one year ago today, memorial set up in front of Fayetteville Police Dept.

A memorial has been set up in front of the police department so the public can pay their respects to Officer Carr, who was murdered on Dec. 7, 2019.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It has been one year since Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and murdered.

He was gunned down while sitting in his police cruiser outside the FPD on Dec. 7, 2019, while waiting to go on his nightly patrol on Dickson St.

The shooter was shot and killed by the police after the attack.

Fayetteville Police have put a memorial up in the front of FPD for the public to pay their respects on the anniversary of his death.

FPD writes, "Dec.7 at the Fayetteville Police Department will never be the same. It has been one year since Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and murdered. Today we honor his memory. We will never forget Stephen Paul Carr."

FPD asks the public to please continue to pray for healing for Carr's family and friends and the FPD and said, "Thank you all for your love and support on this difficult day."

WATCH: Honoring the memory of Officer Stephen Carr