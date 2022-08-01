Obiigo auto repair app adds Klarna payment option

The Klarna payment option was built into the app so users can set up payment plans for the work

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-based startup ObiiGo recently added a feature to its app that allows users to buy now, pay later for automotive service and repairs.

The Klarna payment option was built into the app so users can set up payment plans for the work. In early 2021, ObiiGo launched the first app allowing users to receive bids for work from independent automotive shops.

John Harmon, founder and CEO of ObiiGo, said it’s the first app of its kind to use the Klarna platform. He expects this to be a “game changer” for the app, and it’s already having an impact. In the second week since Klarna was added, he said ObiiGo did the same amount of business it was doing in two months.

