HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Oaklawn Racing and Gaming, winter weather storms have caused live racing to be canceled over the weekend.

Racing originally scheduled on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6 will be rescheduled at a later date.

Racing will be back next weekend on Friday, February 11 beginning at 1 p.m.