NWACC will host in-person graduation ceremonies

ROGERS, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) plans to celebrate spring 2021 graduates at two in-person commencement ceremonies.

On Saturday (May 1), the first ceremony will be at 9:00 a.m., and the second ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. at Rogers High School's Whitey Smith Stadium located at 2300 S Dixieland Rd in Rogers.

The 9:00 a.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:

Business

Culinary

Health Professions

Construction Technology

Associate General Studies

The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:

Associate of Arts (AA)

AA Child Advocacy Studies

Associate of Fine Arts (AFA)

Associate of Science (AS) General Transfer

AS Engineering

AS Liberal Arts and Science – STEM and Non-STEM

Early Childhood Development

Criminal Justice

Graphic Design

Paralegal

A ticket is required by the public to attend.

In the case of inclement weather, ceremonies will move into the high school's arena.