NWACC will host in-person graduation ceremonies

ROGERS, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) plans to celebrate spring 2021 graduates at two in-person commencement ceremonies.
On Saturday (May 1), the first ceremony will be at 9:00 a.m., and the second ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. at Rogers High School's Whitey Smith Stadium located at 2300 S Dixieland Rd in Rogers.
The 9:00 a.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:
- Business
- Culinary
- Health Professions
- Construction Technology
- Associate General Studies
The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:
- Associate of Arts (AA)
- AA Child Advocacy Studies
- Associate of Fine Arts (AFA)
- Associate of Science (AS) General Transfer
- AS Engineering
- AS Liberal Arts and Science – STEM and Non-STEM
- Early Childhood Development
- Criminal Justice
- Graphic Design
- Paralegal
A ticket is required by the public to attend.
In the case of inclement weather, ceremonies will move into the high school's arena.
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. Attendees are asked to social distance and wear face coverings.