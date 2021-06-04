x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

NWACC will host in-person graduation ceremonies

NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) plans to celebrate spring 2021 graduates at two in-person commencement ceremonies.

ROGERS, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) plans to celebrate spring 2021 graduates at two in-person commencement ceremonies.

On Saturday (May 1), the first ceremony will be at 9:00 a.m., and the second ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. at Rogers High School's Whitey Smith Stadium located at 2300 S Dixieland Rd in Rogers.

The 9:00 a.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:

  • Business
  • Culinary
  • Health Professions
  • Construction Technology
  • Associate General Studies

The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will celebrate the following program graduates:

  • Associate of Arts (AA)
  • AA Child Advocacy Studies
  • Associate of Fine Arts (AFA)
  • Associate of Science (AS) General Transfer
  • AS Engineering
  • AS Liberal Arts and Science – STEM and Non-STEM
  • Early Childhood Development
  • Criminal Justice
  • Graphic Design
  • Paralegal

A ticket is required by the public to attend.

 In the case of inclement weather, ceremonies will move into the high school's arena. 

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed. Attendees are asked to social distance and wear face coverings.

Related Articles

WATCH: Some suspended flights returning to XNA