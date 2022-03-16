NWACC receives $25K donation for cross country scholarships

The $25,000 will help fund scholarships for those on the cross country team at NWACC.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) has received $25,000 to help fund scholarships for those in financial need on the cross country team.

Local businessman, civic leader and community advocate George Westmoreland and family made the generous donation.

“The Westmoreland family is honored to be able to support student athletes in the NWACC Cross Country program and help provide an opportunity for them to continue their athletic careers," Westmoreland said. "We hope that this serves as a ‘Build it and they will come’ type of moment for the college and allows for a potential future expansion of the athletic program."

The cross country program is open to full-time students at all skill levels and the athletes train on the Bentonville campus. Students must maintain a 2.5 GPA in order to compete.

“The Westmoreland family’s generous gift will allow our cross country program to continue to build on its success and fund scholarships for our student athletes so they can excel on the course and in the classroom,” said NWACC Interim Athletic Director Grant Hodges. “NWACC’s mission is to provide affordable, quality education to our community, and with the Westmoreland family scholarships, opportunities will increase for our future Eagles.”

