NWA Wedding Show decides to proceed with Jan. 2021 event in Bentonville

NWA Wedding Show will be adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines and says the show will go on, snow, ice, rain or shine.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — After careful consideration, NWA Wedding Show, a premier biannual wedding show in Northwest Arkansas, has decided to proceed with its 2021 event on Sunday, Jan. 17 at Four Points by Sheraton in Bentonville.

From 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., couples will be able to meet some of the area's best wedding and event vendors to plan their special day.

NWA Wedding Show made the announcement on Facebook writing, "Please be assured that we will be adhering to safety guidelines due to Covid-19. This includes maintaining social distancing between individuals and booths, taking temperatures at the door and requiring masks. We ask that you stay home if you have any symptoms of Covid19 or have recently been exposed. If you plan to attend, please wear your mask. We look forward to providing a safe space that will allow you to shop and compare multiple wedding vendors."

Advance discount tickets are $8 per person through 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 17. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are non-refundable.

Click here for tickets.

All engaged couples who attend and register online or at the door will be registered to win prizes in the Grand Prize Giveaway. The winning couple will be contacted via email at a later time.