NWA Walk to End Alzheimer's event raises over $90,000

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2023 Alzheimer's Association Northwest Arkansas held its "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in Rogers on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and resesarch.
This is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease.
Participants honored those impacted by the disease with a garden ceremony.
"You know, it is not often that you meet someone who has not been personally affected by Alzheimer's or another type of dementia. We just don't talk about it as much right? And so today this is a testament that people here are willing to share their stories and come together so we can remind each other that we are not fighting this alone," said Kirsten Dickins with Alzheimer's Association.
People carried flowers of different colors during the ceremony to represent their personal connection to the disease.
With over 500 participants, the event raised a total of $91,338.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.