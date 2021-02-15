Winter weather causing dangerous road conditions across the region

Road crews all over the state are continuing to work hard to keep the highways and roads as clear as possible.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Road crews all over the state are continuing to work hard to keep the highways and roads as clear as possible during the recent winter storm.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews are spread out mostly throughout Northwest Arkansas.

ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker says around 200 pieces of equipment are being used in Northwest Arkansas, with 100 people working 12-hour shifts.

A lot of that equipment is being used along I-49. Even though there are a lot fewer vehicles on the interstate, those who are traveling are likely driving below the speed limit.



“Our number one job is to clear the roads and keep people safe and we certainly take that seriously,” Parker said.

Parker says considering the weather, accidents across the state have been slower than expected.

“So far relatively quiet considering what we’ve got coming down but we know it’s going to be a long night into certainly tomorrow."

Parker says at least three accidents took place on I-49 earlier today.

“Arkansas highway police will be out there assisting us and providing a distance for us with our equipment so we can get the job done but also in case someone is stranded highway police will be there to assist you,” Parker said.

With heavy snow and ice falling not only across our area but neighboring states as well, XNA airport has canceled at least six flights today.

XNA released a statement saying in part, “Thanks to XNA’s operation and maintenance team, our runway was clear for all flights taking off and landing today. A few directs were canceled today, not because our runway wasn’t ready, but likely because of inclement weather on their route.“

Some drivers in Fayetteville say they thought they could beat the winter weather this morning.

“I wanted to go to the gym so I was like the roads shouldn’t be too bad yet and I get out there and my car is not made for the snow and I was sliding everywhere. I’m gonna stay put today. I would definitely not go out if you don’t have to.”

If you do have to get out over the next few days, make sure to have a plan like driver Olivia Looney who works 3-day shift starting tomorrow at Washington Regional.

“I’d rather just stay out at the hospital since I work three days in a row and there is a bed available for me than risk not being able to get back out to do my job as a bedside nurse. So I’d rather just stay put and let this winter storm pass,” she said.

ARDOT says for the up to date information regarding road closures and accidents, go to IDriveArkansas.com