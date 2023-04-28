Northwest Arkansas high schools among top 10 in the state, report says

According to Niche, 9 of the top ten high schools in Arkansas are located in the NWA area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — Niche has reported several high schools in the NWA area as some of the top high schools in the state.

Their website lists all four of Haas Hall Academy campuses in the top 10 as well as Fayetteville and Bentonville High School. Bentonville West and Rogers New Technology High School are also on the list.

Thaden School is named the #1 private high school in the state as well.

Willowbrook Elementary School in Bentonville is the best public elementary in the state.

Niche is an online resource providing information on K–12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device