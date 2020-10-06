NWA Pride to hold virtual events

The series of live-streamed, virtual events begin Friday, June 26 in conjunction with the weekend's Global Pride 2020.



On the event page, officials wrote, "it is going to look a little different, and it is going to feel a little different, but we hope the spirit of LGBTQ Pride in the Ozarks is as amazing as the last 16 years have been. Get your rainbow boas and Gayetteville gear ready and join us as we march in a new direction taking this year’s parade and events from Dickson to digital!"



The virtual parade participation and event schedule will be announced soon.



Northwest Arkansas Pride is produced by Northwest Arkansas Equality, Inc.