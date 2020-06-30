NWA Naturals 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Minor League Baseball canceled the 2020 season for all of its clubs, including the Naturals.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday (June 30) that the 2020 season for all of its clubs, including the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although it may not be surprising given how our world has changed over the last few months, the official news that we will not have baseball at Arvest Ballpark this summer is heart-breaking,” said Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals. “Not being able to share with our great fans the excitement of Naturals baseball on those beautiful summer nights is going to leave an awful void in our entire organization.”

The entire Naturals Baseball Family hopes that everyone in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding communities stays safe and well as we all continue to navigate through these unprecedented times.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Naturals offices at Arvest Ballpark, as well as the Naturals Ticket Office and Team Store will remain closed for the time being.

Please note, all 2020 Naturals partners and ticket buyers will continue to receive direct communication from the Naturals organization with information on all options available.