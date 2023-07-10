MORE THAN PINK Walk for breast cancer survivors has successful turnout in Rogers

The NWA MORE THAN PINK WALK and fundraiser to support survivors was held on the first Saturday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

ROGERS, Ark. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and 5COUNTRY came together for the first Saturday of the month at the NWA MORE THAN PINK Walk (MTPW) to support survivors.

“I've always been a supporter of the walks. And then in 2017, we found out that my grandma had breast cancer, then my great-grandma got it. And then we found out early this year that I had it. So we're here walking for myself today,” says Miranda Grossman, a woman fighting breast cancer.

Many survivors like Grossman, friends, and family in Northwest Arkansas got dressed in pink for the event to support a cause that affects thousands of women in Arkansas every year.

Participants walked around the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers and raised almost 100,000 dollars toward four pillars - research, care, community, and action.

Elisa Pope, the developmental director of the event says, “We’re all walking for that one person who can't walk. We're remembering our loved ones that we've lost from the disease. And so it's good just to all come together and know that no matter where we are in our life, we all have one mission, and that is to find a cure for breast cancer and really show our support of everyone.”

One survivor says she walked every year as a supporter before getting diagnosed in 2021 with stage 2 breast cancer.

“This year is my first time doing it as a survivor. So as we were coming in, it was really surreal to me. I had a couple of tears because I realized that people are walking for me. When before I was walking for everybody else. And as long as my legs will move, I will continue to walk and support other people,” says Dora Curry.

Curry's son is nothing but proud.

Dominic Curry adds, “It was just more motivation to come out and do these events and I'm so glad I already do. But it just felt even more special to me that I get to do it with my mom.”

The Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America from Dee Queen High School attended to expose their youth to a cause that affects many families.

Jordan Mellon, Dee Queen High teacher and advisor of the organization says, “This is important to us because one of our main focuses is the family and community and we want to bring everybody together and just show how great it is to support these strong people.”

Monica Hareda, a survivor of eight years urges women to go and get a mammogram.

“The mammogram I did saved my life because they found it at an early stage. And I know it's very important. Very very important.”

The fundraiser will last until Nov. 7 and the goal is to raise $300,000 dollars in the Northwest Arkansas region.

